Sixers to have Joel Embiid suit up vs. Heat after being listed as questionable

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are getting set to play host to the Miami Heat in the 7 vs. 8 play-in tournament game on Wednesday with the No. 7 seed on the line. The winner will go on to play the New York Knicks in Round 1 of the playoffs while the loser will prepare for another play-in game.

The Sixers will be healthy for this one. Joel Embiid, who was originally listed as questionable due to knee injury management, will suit up to play in this one. The Sixers have won eight in a row since his return, Embiid has played in six of those games, and Philadelphia will look to earn another important win on Wednesday.

KJ Martin was also listed as questionable. He will play as well.

The Heat will certainly be a tough matchup. They have been in this situation before as they have gone from the play-in to the finals in 2023. Philadelphia will need all hands on deck to get the job done.

Tip off from the Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m. EDT.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire