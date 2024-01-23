Sixers’ Joel Embiid singles out Brett Brown after dropping 70 vs. Spurs

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid continues to be one incredible player in this league. In Philadelphia’s 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, the big fella made Sixers history.

The reigning league MVP dropped a ridiculous 70 points on 24-for-41 shooting with 18 rebounds and five assists. The 70 points are not only a career-high, but also a franchise record which broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 68 for the Sixers.

On the other side for the Spurs is former Sixers coach Brett Brown. Brown, now an assistant in San Antonio, was coach of the Sixers from the 2013-14 season through the 2019-20 season and was a huge part of Embiid’s development which made it even more special for him in this one.

“I’m glad I did it in front of him,” Embiid smiled. “Nah, but obviously, I started with him. My first coach. He’s taught me a lot. Not just on the basketball side, but off the court, too. Just maturing. He’s a big part of it so it’s always good to see him.”

Brown only had a 221-344 record as the coach of the Sixers, but it was mostly due to The Process era. He coached Philadelphia through some tough times before Embiid was able to play in the 2016-17 season and Brown was able to guide the Sixers back to the playoffs.

“He’s done a lot,” Embiid added. “Not just for me, but for the whole city of Philadelphia, too. When you think about everything that happened and the losing seasons and to still come out on top and have the success that he had, that’s pretty cool. It’s always good to see him, but I’m kind of glad I did it in front of him so he can kinda see the product of what he created.”

Joel Embiid celebrating a Sixers franchise record 70 points with former coach Brett Brown pic.twitter.com/OmYH7Tx6oE — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 23, 2024

Embiid had 24 points in the first quarter, 10 in the second, then 25 in the third, and then as the Spurs began to rally and make it somewhat close in the fourth, Embiid re-entered and got the final 11 he needed to get his 70 points. He wasn’t sure if he would even get to the 70.

“It was hard to say because, obviously, I came out hot,” he recalled. “I had 24 in the first and then, in the second, I was kinda messing around and I had over 30 at the half. I had a pretty good start to the third quarter and it was also depending on the game. At that point, I had 59, and the game was still pretty close. So it felt like I needed to go back. Once I got back, I was like ‘There’s my chance’ so I might as well go and do it.”

While Brown may be back in San Antonio now, it’s obvious that he has a real connection with Embiid and that will always be there.

