Sixers’ Joel Embiid seems to question Bucks over Jrue Holiday trade

The Boston Celtics took a commanding 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals on Wednesday with a 106-99 win on the road. They held off a furious Mavs comeback after Dallas cut a 21-point deficit to just two as the Cs are now one win away from their 18th NBA title.

Former Philadelphia 76ers Jrue Holiday and Al Horford played a helping hand in the win. While stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way, both Holiday and Horford made huge plays on the defensive end of the floor and made timely plays on offense.

Sixers big man Joel Embiid took to Twitter to question the Milwaukee Bucks for trading away Jrue Holiday in the big Damian Lillard trade in the offseason.

Did the bucks give them the championship? — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 13, 2024

Of course, Holiday was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in the Lillard deal. The Celtics then swooped in and acquired him from the Blazers shortly after the trade with Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III heading to Portland.

Holiday and the Celtics will look to finish off a sweep of the Mavericks in Game 4 of this series on Friday.

