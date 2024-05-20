Sixers’ Joel Embiid reacts to Timberwolves eliminating Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to move ahead into the offseason following a Round 1 elimination to the New York Knicks, but the playoffs are still going on around the league. The Sixers, like everybody else, are watching the postseason and paying attention to all the action.

There will be a new champion in the NBA after the Denver Nuggets fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of their Round 2 series on Sunday. Minnesota rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half to stun the defending champs behind Anthony Edwards and a stifling defensive effort.

Sixers star Joel Embiid was shocked to see the Nuggets go down the way they did at home. He summed it up in a single word.

WOW — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 20, 2024

Embiid and Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards have a close relationship. One has to assume that the big fella will be rooting for Edwards the rest of the way as the Timberwolves take on the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

