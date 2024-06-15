Sixers’ Joel Embiid questions Celtics run to the finals before Game 4

The Boston Celtics are looking to win their 18th NBA title on Friday when they take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the finals. The Cs enter the American Airlines Center with a commanding 3-0 lead and are looking to finish off the sweep.

Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid was a surprise guest on ESPN’s coverage of the finals in Dallas and was asked whether the Celtics have become a bit of a dynasty in the East. It’s fair to wonder when considering they have made the Eastern Conference finals three seasons in a row and made the finals in 2022 and now in 2024.

Embiid had this to say:

I don’t think so. Not with the new CBA and you also gotta understand, the whole East was kinda hurt this year. Myself included.

It is fair to wonder what could have been in the East. Embiid was, obviously, hurt for the Sixers in their Round 1 series loss to the New York Knicks. The Celtics also faced a Miami Heat team without Jimmy Butler, they faced the Cleveland Cavaliers with Donovan Mitchell missing two games, and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton also missing two games in the conference finals.

Embiid and the Sixers will be looking for help. With Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George right next to him on the set, he turned to him when discussing Philadelphia’s future:

I can’t stand them. I hate Boston. Great city. Great fans. Obviously, they’ve got some great players, but it hurts me a lot. Hopefully, this offseason, we find a way to get better and add some pieces.

This figures to be one interesting offseason for the Sixers following the finals.

