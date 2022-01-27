Sixers' Joel Embiid pays fine for Pelicans' Jose Alvarado

After double techs, Embiid pays fine for Pelicans rookie Alvarado originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Outside of being NBA players, Joel Embiid and Jose Alvarado don't have much in common.

Embiid is a 7-foot MVP candidate who signed a supermax extension this offseason. If you believe the official height listing, Alvarado is a 6-foot rookie on a two-way contract. The first start of his NBA career was the Pelicans' loss Tuesday to the Sixers; New Orleans was down almost its entire usual starting lineup.

The Sixers struggled against the pesky Pelicans and Embiid got into a confrontation with Alvarado during the second quarter that resulted in both players being assessed technical fouls. The fine for Alvarado apparently didn't seem just to either player.

Jose Alvarado said he told Joel Embiid after they received technical fouls Tuesday that Alvarado couldnâ€™t afford the fine (which is $2,000, per the great @_Andrew_Lopez). A grateful Alvarado said today after practice that Embiid â€œdid a generous thingâ€ and paid Alvaradoâ€˜a fine — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) January 27, 2022

"We talked during the game," Alvarado told reporters. "It was all love and respect. It was the heat of the moment, nothing personal. Two ball players going at it."

Alvarado tied up Embiid on a loose ball shortly after the double technicals. As the two lined up for the subsequent jump ball, some courtside fans pulled out their phones to capture the atypical size disparity. Embiid won the jump ball, to no one's surprise — Alvarado wisely didn't leap for it — but New Orleans got possession and went the other direction for a Willy Hernangomez and-one layup.

The Sixers and Pelicans have wrapped up their regular-season series, so we won't see Alvarado and Embiid play again this year outside of an improbable NBA Finals matchup.