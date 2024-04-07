Sixers’ Joel Embiid not happy with his play after win over Grizzlies

When one looks at the box score of Joel Embiid’s night in a 116-96 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, one will see the 30 points and 12 rebounds he put up and conclude it was a great night.

However, the big fella also had eight turnovers and that is something Embiid is not happy about. That is something that could be a bugaboo as he works his way back from being off for a couple of months from basketball.

“I was still sloppy,” Embiid told reporters after the win. “The game is still going—I’m not used to the pace that I was before I got hurt so I’m pissed off about it. I don’t think I had eight turnovers. They got me for eight turnovers. I just gotta get back and get used to that pace, but so far, the game is kind of going faster than I remember.”

One can never really simulate NBA basketball. A player can go over a ton of drills and do whatever he can to get back on the floor, but it’s never the same as actually playing in an NBA game. That is why these final games are going to continue to help Embiid prepare for the playoffs.

“I like some of the things, we got a chance to run a bunch of different kinds of formations for him tonight, so that was good to see,” coach Nick Nurse added. “I like that he’s made a couple of games in a row with more than one three, trying to get him to space the floor a little bit on some of those. He played OK. He played OK. I think he’s still–I agree with him. He’s working his way back.”

The Sixers will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to finish a 3-game road trip.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire