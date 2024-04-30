Sixers’ Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr. miss shootaround before Game 5

NEW YORK — The Philadelphia 76ers are getting set to take on the New York Knicks in an elimination game from Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The Sixers are down 3-1 in the series and are looking to live and fight for another day.

As the Sixers convened for shootaround on Tuesday morning, it was revealed that Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. would not attend for Philadelphia. Embiid is dealing with a migraine and is resting while Oubre did not feel well so they both missed shootaround.

It does not change Embiid’s status for Tuesday. He is still questionable due to his left knee injury recovery.

Joel Embiid is missing shootaround due to a migraine. He’s resting. No change in his questionable status for tonight. #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) April 30, 2024

As for Oubre, the Sixers just stated that he is not feeling well. One has to assume that he will do everything he can to ensure that he’s ready to go for Tuesday’s ginormous game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. did not feel well this morning and will not attend shootaround #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) April 30, 2024

Tip off is set for 7 p.m. EDT from New York City.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire