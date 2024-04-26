Sixers’ Joel Embiid gives thoughts on Tyrese Maxey winning MIP

PHILADELPHIA — Young Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has taken big steps forward as a player throughout the four seasons of his career. In the 2023-24 season, the Sixers put the ball in Maxey’s hands as the point guard amid the James Harden drama and he didn’t blink.

Maxey averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45% from the floor and 37.3% from deep. Those numbers led him to his first All-Star appearance as well as winning the Most Improved Player award.

Joel Embiid, who has been Maxey’s biggest supporter since being drafted in 2020, was proud of his younger teammate for the accomplishment.

“It’s been amazing,” Embiid said of Maxey. “Obviously, I’ve had him since he was a rookie. The steps that he’s taken every single year has been amazing. Like I always say, the hardest worker that I’ve ever been around. He’s always happy. He’s taken another step. I mean, he’s been our best player this whole season and he needs to take another step for us to win.”

To Embiid’s point, Maxey has been Philadelphia’s best player due to the big fella missing two months due to a meniscus procedure on his left knee. He had to be in order to keep Philadelphia afloat until his return.

Now, Maxey’s averaging 31.0 points per game in Round 1 against the New York Knicks. He has continued to be a constant next to Embiid amid a lot of changes and drama the team has had to battle through in the past.

“He’s gonna have to keep stepping up and taking on those challenges, but every single year—we’ve dealt with so much drama and he’s the constant,” Embiid added. “I just keep coming up, like, finally! We have this one guy just a franchise player. He’s just always happy. Everybody wants to be around him.”

Maxey continues to take steps forward in his game. As long as he is on the floor next to Embiid, the Sixers are always going to have a shot.

“He plays hard,” Embiid finished. “A good basketball player, obviously, but a great human being, and throughout what we went through, and we finally find that guy. It’s great and he’s amazing.”

