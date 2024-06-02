Sixers’ Joel Embiid gives update on his health with Olympics looming

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid battled through a ton of adversity in the 2023-24 season. The big fella missed two months due to a meniscus procedure he underwent on Feb. 6 and it continued to bother him into the playoffs.

Even on essentially one leg, Embiid was dominant in the postseason. He averaged 33.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks in the Round 1 loss to the New York Knicks. It wasn’t his most efficient showing, but the big fella was fantastic when considering the left knee issue and then also the Bell’s Palsy that was bothering him.

Embiid, an avid soccer fan, hopped on the League Champions pregame show on Saturday and gave an update on his health as he continues to prepare to represent Team USA in the Olympics:

Nah, I feel great. I feel much better, you know, with the knee and the face. Much better.

Embiid gives a health update with the Paris #Olympics on horizon. pic.twitter.com/NLYSkHrbLz — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) June 1, 2024

Team USA’s first official game per the Olympics website is set for July 28 when they take on Serbia. That will be considered group play for Embiid and Team USA who are settled in Group C in the Olympics.

