Sixers’ Joel Embiid discusses upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic decision

CAMDEN, N.J.–Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the NBA. He is coming off an impressive MVP season that saw him average 33.1 points and 10.2 rebounds and, therefore, is a sought-after player.

With the 2024 Olympics in Paris looming, all eyes are on Embiid to make a decision on what country he will represent for the Summer Games. Embiid, a proud native of Cameroon, has citizenship in America as well as France. That makes the decision that much tougher.

While France has put a deadline on Embiid to make a decision, the big fella has admitted that it isn’t an easy one.

“I have three options,” Embiid explained. “My goal is to play in the Olympics. I love all three options. Cameroon is, I’m going there. I’m from there and I always wanted to represent my country, but the goal is also to play in the Olympics. If we have a chance or if we would qualify for the Olympics, that would be an easy decision, but that’s still up in the air.”

Cameroon is close to qualifying for the 2024 Olympics, but they have not done so yet. That is likely what’s making the decision tougher for the reigning MVP.

“I really do want to play in the Olympics,” Embiid added. “The U.S., obviously, they’ve been struggling the last couple of years, trying to get back on the top. You also got France that’s up and coming. I’m just thankful that I’m able to be in that situation and it is a tough choice, but I’m probably gonna make that decision in the next few days. So we’ll see.”

At the moment, Embiid will have to turn his attention to training camp as the Sixers get set to head to Colorado State University in preparation for the 2023-24 season.

