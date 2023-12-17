Sixers’ Joel Embiid believes Hornets played solid defense against him

When one looks at the box score from Saturday’s 135-82 win for the Philadelphia 76ers over the Charlotte Hornets, one will see Joel Embiid had another dominant performance. The reigning league MVP put up a ridiculous 42 points on 18-for-23 shooting in just three quarters of play.

The Hornets were short-handed as they were missing big men Mark Williams and PJ Washington among other pieces and Embiid made their lives miserable. He had 18 points and nine rebounds in the first quarter alone as he outscored the Hornets (17) by himself in the opening quarter.

When one reads that, the assumption would be that Charlotte played terrible defense, which they did. However, in Embid’s eyes, he doesn’t think so.

“I thought they played pretty good defense,” Embiid told reporters after the win. “I just got pissed off at the beginning of the game because there was a clear foul that I didn’t get. I was going to be aggressive anyway, but the fact that I didn’t get it, I really got to go harder and, you know, try to be more aggressive so I either score or I get fouled.”

Maybe Embiid is just being modest. Or maybe he is just playing at that high of a level right now that any level of defense is not going to bother him at this point.

“I thought they were playing pretty good defense,” Embiid continued. “They doubled a few times. They made me turn the ball over. They were pretty aggressive with their shifts on defense, not giving me any lane to attack, but I just got fortunate to make a few shots tonight (Saturday).”

Maybe Embiid is just playing at such an incredibly high level at the moment that it doesn’t really matter at all what kind of defense the opposition plays against him.

