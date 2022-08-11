Sixers’ James Harden works out with Nets’ Kevin Durant in Barcelona

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has continued his recent world tour with former Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant. The two were spotted in London recently at a Travis Scott concert and then Durant met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to deliver an ultimatum about his trade request.

A report then came out that Durant views the Sixers as a desired landing spot in his quest to look for a new team. Now, Harden and Durant have taken their act on the road to Barcelona to continue working out.

Harden and Durant were spotted in the gym working out together which will undoubtedly add fuel to the “Durant wants to play for the Sixers” speculation.

Harden and Durant were teammates in Brooklyn for a short period of time before Harden’s trade to Philadelphia. The situation surrounding the Nets has been dysfunctional for a bit and it appears that Durant desires to play with Harden again at some point in their careers.

