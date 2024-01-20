Sixers’ Jameer Nelson reacts to being honored by Magic as franchise legend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Before Jameer Nelson was a part of the Philadelphia 76ers working with the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, he was a more than solid NBA player.

Nelson spent 14 seasons in the NBA, his first 10 playing for the Orlando Magic, and was an All-Star in 2009 when he was a part of the Magic making the finals that season. He averaged 12.6 points and 5.4 assists as a member of the franchise and, with the Sixers in town on Friday, was honored by the Magic as a franchise legend.

During the first quarter break, the Magic welcomed Nelson to center court and listed off his accomplishments along with his highlights while playing in Orlando while presenting him with a jersey. It was a great moment for Nelson who is now the GM of the Blue Coats.

“It always means a lot when you have history with the organization and they recognize you,” said Nelson. “You see it happening more and more often throughout the league.”

The Magic have honored a franchise legend in Jameer Nelson. He’s now the GM of the Delaware Blue Coats, Philadelphia’s G League affiliate. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/BHp6CB9Dl6 — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) January 20, 2024

“If you think about it, there hasn’t been that many guys who played in this league and that’s played a long period of time,” Nelson added. “Obviously, myself and Orlando, we have a bond when it comes to the basketball part and the playing part and stuff like that, so yeah, I’ve always had love for Orlando and obviously they’ve always had love for me.”

When Nelson looks back on his time with the Magic and what they were able to build, he takes a sense of pride a bit. He did a lot in Orlando and that has helped shape him into who he is now and how he can help the Sixers.

“Just me I’m always gonna be myself,” Nelson reminisced on his time with the Magic. “No matter—I’ve had a ton of different teammates. I’m never going to change who I am no matter what role I’m in. I’m gonna continue to lead the way I lead and strive to help the guys that I’m around in the G League, the Sixers organization, wherever so it’s just part of me being a former player giving back to the game and being able to show who I am and give guys what they need to hopefully be successful.”

