Sixers interested in James Harden, Jerami Grant for Ben Simmons

How do you feel about the 76ers bringing Jerami Grant back to Philly? Better yet, what about the Sixers making another attempt to acquire James Harden in exchange for Ben Simmons? Those are two options under consideration by Sixers brass, according to multiple sources.

Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

Curious….

Sixers fans, how do you feel about acquiring Jerami Grant in a Ben Simmons trade?

(Poll will be discussed on the @lockedonsixers pod tomorrow) – 8:36 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sources: James Harden and Jerami Grant are on #Sixers’ latest list of Ben Simmons trade targets inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:14 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry is officially a go tonight for the Warriors in Cleveland. Hip had been hurting after attempting to take a James Harden charge in Brooklyn. Worked it out this morning during and after shootaround. Will play. – 5:41 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

James Harden has lead the league in turnovers a record 6 times. Russell Westbrook has lead the league 5 times. Russ is on pace for the 2nd most TOs ever. Behind only James Harden.

When Russ won MVP. James lead the league in TOs.

When James won MVP. Russ lead the league in TOs. – 5:38 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Since some have asked about Paul Millsap’s absence and his limited minutes, Steve Nash said they’re unrelated. “No. Paul’s away for personal reasons and that’s totally separate from basketball.” James Harden added Millsap’s absence was a family issue. #Nets #NBA – 5:34 PM

Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP

MaximBet updated its Ben Simmons next team odds. The #Timberwolves would still love to land him, but that remains complicated and is reflected in the odds. pic.twitter.com/xiA4xStXC0 – 5:10 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

The Sixers (and the NBA, secretly) vs. Ben Simmons https://t.co/P81AF83opp pic.twitter.com/alUjnbgZLc – 11:21 AM

Story continues

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

76ers guard Seth Curry (@Seth Curry) is the only player shooting 50/40/90 this season. He spoke to @Jorge Sierra about his breakout season, wanting to be in the NBA 3-Point Contest, his long-term future with the Sixers, Ben Simmons, and more. hoopshype.com/lists/seth-cur… – 11:02 AM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

The Ben Simmons saga, one month into the season: The Sixers’ internal trade calculus; separating fact from fiction on the prospects of Simmons actually playing, and addressing the mental health uncomfortableness, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/2962244/2021/1… – 10:52 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Morning observation: ESPN is killing the #Nets, killing Steve Nash’s coaching abilities, predicting James Harden’s departure after this season. @Sam Amick has great story on The Athletic saying Harden might go to #Sixers next summer in sign-and-trade. Very interesting. – 10:39 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from November 17:

– Giannis: 47 pts, 9 reb, 18-23 fg

– J. Tatum: 34 pts, 9 reb, 5 ast

– L. Dort: 34 pts, 8 reb, +17

– J. Butler: 31 pts, 10 reb, 10 ast

– J. Harden: 27 pts, 10 reb, 7 ast

– T. Horton-Tucker: 25 pts, 12 reb, 2 stl

– R. Westbrook: 19 pts, 4 reb, 15 ast – 10:23 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Jerami Grant, Cade Cunningham clutch late as #Pistons close out #Pacers, 97-89: https://t.co/aUwmcNACir pic.twitter.com/3AtxUJPDHq – 9:06 AM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

Ben Simmons, “Mental Health,” and a Player Empowerment Waterloo houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-… – 7:54 AM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jalen Green has the Harden tape on his right shoulder pic.twitter.com/i1PCHCh5Km – 10:54 PM

James Harden @JHarden13

pic.twitter.com/b1GXZOB7Kx – 10:36 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant clutch late as #Pistons close out #Pacers, 97-89: https://t.co/aUwmcNACir pic.twitter.com/7hGFRR8rVF – 10:33 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

James Harden stresses that the team has to capitalize on their leads so that they could earn some rest time. Harden admitted that they failed to do so this game. – 10:07 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

James Harden says,

“It has been difficult because we’re limited on bodies.” – 10:06 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Harden on whether the minutes adding up early will catch up with him later in the season: “We’ll deal with that later.” #Nets – 10:06 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Asked about his workload adding up over the course of the season, James Harden says, “We’ll worry about that later.” – 10:05 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

James Harden says,

“We just got to keep fighting — It’s a long season, there’s going be a lot of ups and downs … We’re in a funk right now.” – 10:05 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

James Harden not happy with the play over the entire game and knows not to take a win for granted. – 10:04 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

James Harden also says,

“It wasn’t a good showing for us for four quarters.” – 10:04 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

James Harden says,

“The second half we just had a meltdown — We just got to keep improving, no excuses.” – 10:03 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Jerami Grant said he wanted to drive into Myles Turner’s body and try to create contact. – 9:58 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jerami Grant said he thought the team did a good job of getting back in transition. Thought the team did terribly in the previous game. – 9:58 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jerami Grant said the team has to hang its hat on defense to create transition opportunities. – 9:57 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Jerami Grant on Cory Joseph: “We know what Cory can do, and when he’s playing like this, we’re a great team.” – 9:56 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jerami Grant: “We pushed the tempo and getting stops and getting out in running.” – 9:56 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Jerami Grant on being undersized: “We pushed the tempo and did a good job of getting stops and running, scoring a lot in transition.” – 9:56 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

No ‘moral victories’ in the NBA, but the shorthanded #Cavs proved a point in BKN, could’ve folded down 23, instead outscored Nets 11 after H – ran out of gas late – fall, 109-99; CLE, 39%FG, reb: CLE, 56, BKN, 50; asst: BKN, 29, CLE, 20; Harden, game-hi 27pts. pic.twitter.com/n5tTZTrvW4 – 9:55 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Final: Nets beat the Cavs 109-99. A little close for comfort, but a win is a win. The ball movement was good all night. Brooklyn has four guys with 20 or more points, including a season-high 24 points from LaMarcus Aldridge. Harden with 27. Nets host the Magic on Friday. – 9:48 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

FINAL: Nets 109, Cavs 99

James Harden (27 PTS, 10 REBS), LaMarcus Aldridge (24 PTS, 7 REBS), Kevin Durant (23 PTS, 4 REBS) & the Nets bounce back. Aldridge scored 24 of the Nets’ 28 points off the bench and it could not have come at a better time than this. – 9:48 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Jerami Grant: “We knew that Myles Turner is a great shot blocker, so if you go in there, you’d better go with purpose.” – 9:47 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

JAMES HARDEN! DAGGER! – 9:46 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Looks like Dean Wade poked James Harden in the eye or something but he bounced back up quickly. – 9:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

James Harden took a shot to the face but appears ok. – 9:38 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

FINAL: Pistons 97, Pacers 89

Jerami Grant: 19 points

CoJo: 18 points and 5 rebounds

Cade Cunningham: 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists

Saddiq Bey: 15 points and 6 rebounds

Frank Jackson: 11 points

Isaiah Stewart: 7 points and 11 rebounds – 9:27 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Harden is set to check back in – 9:23 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

That Jerami Grant 2 puts the Pistons up six with 1:00 minutes left. – 9:22 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Jerami Grant hits a jumper and the #Pistons extend to a 94-88 lead, 1:00 4Q.

Big-time shot. – 9:22 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

A look at Ben Simmons trade possibilities, Joel Embiid’s relationship with Simmons behind the scenes, when Embiid and Matisse Thybulle will return, how the 76ers view Tyrese Maxey looking ahead, and more with @Keith Pompey on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/ben-simm… – 11:32 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

If the right offer doesn’t come, could Ben Simmons still be on this roster at playoff time? | Sixers Mailbag inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:36 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Rich Paul said on the record last week that negative publicity is hurting Ben Simmons’ mental health. Perhaps he should stop creating it: phillyvoice.com/sixers-rich-pa… – 2:27 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

LOVED catching up with @Sarah Todd on today’s pod!

We talk about her days covering the #Sixers & whether she’s surprised by what’s going on with Ben Simmons.

Plus, she tells us everything we need to know about The #Jazz heading into tonight’s matchup!

🎧 linktr.ee/LockedOnSixers – 10:45 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

If the right offer doesn’t come, could Ben Simmons still be on this roster at playoff time? | #Sixers Mailbag inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:52 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Surging Wizards, the latest with Ben Simmons, the NBA’s indifference towards John Wall and are the Cavs … good? Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:21 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

The Philadelphia 76ers continue fining disgruntled Ben Simmons #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:35 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers fine Ben Simmons, again, for not making road trip inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:56 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers fine Ben Simmons, again, for not making road trip inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:47 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: 76ers fine Ben Simmons for not joining team on road trip nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/15/rep… – 11:25 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Philadelphia 76ers have fined Ben Simmons for failing to travel on their six-game road trip, sources say. Details: pic.twitter.com/PEStgby08j – 10:32 PM

More on this storyline

The team has engaged in ongoing discussions with the Detroit Pistons to acquire Grant, another forward, a young player, and a draft pick in exchange for Simmons, league sources said. One source said power forward/center Kelly Olynyk and second-year swingman Saddiq Bey were mentioned as players who could be included in a possible deal. However, a source said the Pistons are unlikely to include Bey, a Villanova product, or Olynyk. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / November 18, 2021

A person close to the Sixers said the team would want a more high-profile player than Grant in exchange for Simmons. The source added that the team hasn’t spoken to the Pistons lately. But multiple sources said the Sixers have, and that the discussions were centered around Grant. The Athletic reported Thursday the Sixers have a list of 30 players they’d accept in a Simmons trade. However, several members of the front office are keen on the idea of keeping Simmons this season and pursuing Harden from the Brooklyn Nets for a sign and trade, according to multiple sources. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / November 18, 2021