Sixers Injury Update: The latest on Joel Embiid's injury, availability of Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III

There's a possibility that neither the Sixers nor the Bulls will have their best player for Sunday night's game in Philadelphia because of neck injuries.

Joel Embiid is questionable with neck stiffness after missing the second half Friday night vs. the Grizzlies because of that injury, while Zach LaVine is questionable with neck spasms. The Bulls have several of their key players out with injuries, including Kris Dunn, Wendell Carter Jr. and Lauri Markannen.

Al Horford (left Achilles soreness) is questionable for the Sixers.

Also of note is that the Sixers' two new acquisitions, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III, are still listed as out. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Serena Winters, they will undergo physicals Sunday morning to complete the trade process and their status could be upgraded before the game.

Kyle O'Quinn, who reportedly wants to be waived, will be available after missing the last two games because of personal reasons, per The Athletic's Derek Bodner.

Norvel Pelle, signed to an NBA deal Friday, is now clearly the team's third center, a job O'Quinn originally held. The 27-year-old, who said before the Sixers' win over the Grizzlies that having his contract converted was both a "sigh of a relief" and a "dream come true," might take on an important role if Embiid and/or Horford are out.

