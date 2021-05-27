Sixers take immediate action on fan who poured popcorn on Russell Westbrook

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to pick up another nice win in Game 2 over the Washington Wizards where they were able to take care of home-court advantage before the series now shifts to D.C. The story should be the win, but unfortunately, a fan took things way too far and marred the victory.

As Wizards star Russell Westbrook was limping off the floor after appearing to injure his ankle, he had a fan pour popcorn on him in the tunnel. He had to then be held back by security as he was understandably upset.

In support of Westbrook, the Sixers took immediate action on the fan as they released a statement of the fan’s punishment. They have revoked the fan’s season ticket membership and they also have banned the fan from all events at the Wells Fargo Center indefinitely.

They also apologized to Westbrook in the statement.

The #Sixers have released a statement about the fan who poured popcorn on Russell Westbrook. The fan has had his season ticket membership revoked and he will be banned from all events from the Wells Fargo Center indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/nlfFscGv2S — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) May 27, 2021

It is good to see the Sixers take action on the fan. There is no place for that in this great game of basketball. This is a special time where the fans are finally allowed back in the arena and it’s a shame that one bad apple put a damper on things.

