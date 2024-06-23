Sixers hold workout for USC’s Isaiah Collier before NBA draft

USC guard Isaiah Collier will know in a few days where he will begin his NBA career. The NBA draft will shape Collier’s future. Let’s see what’s being projected just before the main event. One team which has shown enough interest in Collier to hold a workout for him is the Philadelphia Sixers. The 76ers need to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference. One wonders if Collier is actually part of their NBA draft plans.

Sixers Wire has more on this story:

“The Sixers have conducted some predraft workouts. They have looked at prospects such as Baylor big man Yves Missi as well as Uconn’s Tristen Newton. Now, according to reports, they have brought in USC’s Isaiah Collier for a predraft workout, too as they are covering all their bases. Collier averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds as a freshman at USC. He shot 49% from the floor and 33.8% from deep as he showed off some real offensive game throughout his collegiate season. One has to like his fit next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey if the Sixers were to go this route.”

