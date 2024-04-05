Sixers highlight play of Kelly Oubre Jr., others in key road win over Heat

MIAMI — The Philadelphia 76ers were able to pick up a 109-105 win over the Miami Heat on the road on Thursday that brought them just half a game back of Miami for No. 7 in the standings. With now five games left, the Sixers need every win in order to move up in the East.

When one looks at the box score, one will see Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid were dominant. Maxey had 37 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds while Embiid had 29 points. The Heat had no answer for them at all.

However, the other guys stepped up and gave the Sixers a real boost out on the floor. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 points with seven coming in the fourth quarter and KJ Martin and Paul Reed turned in huge defensive efforts to slow Miami down.

“We were down eight or so with five or six minutes to go and Kelly made a couple of huge plays and kind of jumpstarted us back in there and then I just thought we were playing good defense for a long time,” said coach Nick Nurse. “We just couldn’t grab a rebound. We were really busting our butts to play, but we just couldn’t get a rebound and then we finally started getting some. I thought Paul Reed and KJ were huge. They were just trying really hard and snatched a few of those away.”

Oubre jump-started the Sixers a bit on the offensive end as he was able to get a couple of tough looks to fall. His offensive charge allowed Philadelphia to begin pulling away from the Heat.

“He was big time,” Tyrese Maxey said of Oubre. “He was big time. I think early in the game, Joel had it going, I had it going a little bit, and I just told him it’s gonna come a time we’re gonna need you to hoop. They’re gonna start loading up on the boat for us and it’s your time to go out there and be aggressive and do what you do, and he did that.”

Martin and Reed also led a defensive charge that held the Heat to just one field goal in the final 8:19 of the game. Kevin Love knocked down a fadeaway to put Miami up 99-93 at that point and the Heat didn’t make another field goal a Terry Rozier triple with 45.5 seconds left.

“KJ Martin, Paul Reed, it was huge,” added Maxey. “I mean, what they did on defense and when we zone and we went man, and they got a bit rebound as well. I told P-Reed you gotta go get them and he was gonna get them all. So that was huge. That was big time and then Joel came in and finished it out.”

The Sixers got their critical win over the Heat. Now, they gotta take care of business against two struggling teams in the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs to finish the trip.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire