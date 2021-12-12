Sixers guard Seth Curry discusses attention received compared to Steph

When it comes to the Curry family, there is so much attention paid to Steph Curry and the history he is chasing. The leader of the Golden State Warriors is just 10 3-pointers away from passing Ray Allen for the most in NBA history and he is probably the best shooter the game has ever seen.

On top of that, he is a 2-time MVP, he has won three championships, and he is one of the game’s top 5 players. Steph has electrified basketball in a way that few can. He is one of those transcendent players that come along every so often.

Then, there is Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry who is the younger brother. While Steph is having another historical season, Seth is having himself a career season to begin the 2021-22 season as he is averaging a career-high 16.3 points and 2.9 assists while shooting 40.8% from deep on 6.3 attempts per game.

Seth flies a little under the radar, but he is not worried about that when it comes to his brother.

“I don’t know how much attention I’m getting or not, to be honest,” Seth laughed. “I just go out and play every night, I try to do what I can, try to be better every day, be consistent with what I’m doing, and try to get wins. I don’t know the amount of attention each player is getting throughout the league.”

As long as Seth continues to put up big numbers out on the offensive end of the floor, he will get the love and attention of the city of Philadelphia in a big role.

