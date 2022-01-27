Sixers guard Danny Green expresses frustration amid challenging season

Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green normally can be relied upon every night due to his steady play and his knockdown jumper.

However, the 2021-22 season has been challenging for him. He has played in 29 of 47 games due to multiple injuries and COVID-19 issues.

The latest issue has been right hip pain he began suffering on Jan. 12 against the Charlotte Hornets. He has not played since. Ahead of a possible return on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green discussed how tough this season has been while trying to keep a positive mindset.

“Very challenging for me this year,” said Green. “This is the most I’ve been out for my career. I don’t think I’ve ever sat this much in the first half of any of my years, but COVID, couple injuries, I’m used to playing most of the game, but I think it’s necessary, much needed. I think it will helpful for the second half of the season mentally and physically. My body as well as many other guys’ bodies will be more fresh coming up to the time when we need it.”

To that point, it hasn’t been just Green and the Sixers, it has been like this across the league due to both injuries and COVID-19. That is a lot for anybody to handle.

Still, Green admitted to some frustration.

“Just trying to mentally, physically stay healthy, but also the minute restriction trying to get a rhythm it was tough, but that’s part of the year,” he added. “It’s a COVID year as well. So it’s a lot of things thrown in everybody’s way this year. A lot of people have ups and downs, a lot of roster changes, a lot of call ups.”

This has been one of those seasons where everybody has been short-handed. The Sixers are hoping to get healthy at the right time: going into the playoffs.

“I don’t think we played any game this season yet with our full roster,” Green finished. “Maybe one or two, I may be mistaken so hopefully everything will be a lot smoother after the break and have everybody back healthy.”

