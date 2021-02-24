Sixers guard Ben Simmons named All-Star reserve for third straight season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
76ers guard Ben Simmons has been selected to the All-Star Game for a third straight season as he is averaging 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists. The stat line might not jump out at anybody, but his play on the floor is definitely All-Star worthy and he makes a big impact on this Sixers team on an every-night basis. While Simmons made the roster, Tobias Harris did not. Harris is having a terrific season of his own averaging 20.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 51.3% from the floor and 40.3% from deep