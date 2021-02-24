Sixers guard Ben Simmons named All-Star reserve for third straight season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

76ers guard Ben Simmons has been selected to the All-Star Game for a third straight season as he is averaging 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists. The stat line might not jump out at anybody, but his play on the floor is definitely All-Star worthy and he makes a big impact on this Sixers team on an every-night basis. While Simmons made the roster, Tobias Harris did not. Harris is having a terrific season of his own averaging 20.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 51.3% from the floor and 40.3% from deep

Recommended Stories

  • Nets' James Harden earns ninth All-Star selection

    James Harden has been named an All-Star for a ninth-straight year, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday night.

  • U.S. consumer confidence improves as COVID-19 cases fall; house prices accelerate

    U.S. consumer confidence increased in February, with households slightly more upbeat about the labor market amid declining new COVID-19 infections and expectations for additional money from the government to help the economy's recovery from the pandemic. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers warming up to overseas vacations, though fewer intended to purchase homes, automobiles and other big-ticket items over the next six months. Consumers anticipated higher inflation as well.

  • Fed’s Powell Warns Recovery Has a Long Way to Go

    Although Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is a Republican and was appointed by former President Donald Trump, he is proving to be an important ally for Democrats as they push ahead on another massive Covid relief and stimulus package. Appearing before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday, Powell told lawmakers that the economy is still suffering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to need support, which the Fed for its part will provide through low interest rates and extensive open market operations. “[T]he economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly uncertain,” Powell said in his prepared remarks. “Although there has been much progress in the labor market since the spring, millions of Americans remain out of work.” Neutral stance on Biden stimulus: Powell told lawmakers that the Fed does not take a position on fiscal policy, including President Biden’s proposal to pump another $1.9 trillion into the economy. Pressed by Republican Sen. John Kennedy (LA) to declare whether he would be “cool” or “uncool” with the plan passing, Powell refused to change his stance, saying “I think by being either cool or uncool, I would have to be expressing an opinion.” Worry about deficits later: Kennedy asked Powell how the country “ought to pay all this money back,” referring to the historic deficits the federal government has run as the country fights the pandemic. “I think that we will need to get back on a sustainable fiscal path,” Powell replied. “The way that has worked when it is successful is you just get the economy growing faster than the debt. That’s going to need to happen, but it doesn’t have to happen now.” Inflation not a concern: The Fed chief said more normal conditions should start returning later in the year, but he expects to continue to provide support for the foreseeable future, even if inflation starts to rise. “The economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved,” he said. Powell noted that inflation has run below 2% annually on average for the last 25 years. “Inflation dynamics do change over time, but they don't change on a dime, so we don't really see how a burst of fiscal support or spending that doesn't last for many years would actually change those inflation dynamics,” he said. Powell also said that the link that may have existed in the past between deficits and inflation hasn’t been seen lately. He suggested, too, that rising Treasury yields are a good sign, rather than a warning to policymakers to slow down. “In a way, it’s a statement of confidence on the part of the market that we will have a robust and ultimately complete recovery,” he said. Why it matters: By highlighting the need for further federal support for the economy and pushing back against largely Republican concerns about inflation and debt, Powell is providing significant cover for Democrats as they advance their $1.9 trillion plan through Congress. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Cole Kmet optimistic Bears offense improvements continue next season

    It all starts up front.

  • From Trump to Hunter Biden, a lot hangs over Merrick Garland's Senate confirmation hearing

    Attorney general nominee Merrick Garland's confirmation hearing Monday could touch on whether Trump will be prosecuted. Also, Hunter Biden. And domestic terrorists. And ...

  • NFL sources on why Jets using franchise tag on Marcus Maye is the smart and expected play

    One of the reasons the Jets were willing to trade Jamal Adams six months ago was that they had safety Marcus Maye ready to step into a bigger role. He may have to wait.

  • Steve Kerr, Steph Curry give best to Tiger Woods after car accident

    Steve Kerr and Steph Curry were among the sports figures reacting to a serious accident involving Tiger Woods.

  • How former Trail Blazer Greg Oden helped Mike Conley become a different monster in Utah

    When Conley called for help, Oden was willingly available.

  • James Harden working to help rebuild ‘home’ of Houston

    "I call Houston home. It was devastating. It was probably worse than the hurricane, because we don't know how many people were affected."

  • Seahawks should consider keeping Carlos Hyde, part ways with Chris Carson

    If Carson moves elsewhere, the Seahawks will be fine with Hyde and Penny in the backfield.

  • Trump to tell CPAC he is Republican 'presumptive 2024 nominee' – report

    Unnamed source tells news site Axios Trump’s speech to the rightwing event will have the message ‘I’m still in charge’US politics – live coverage Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in 2020. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Donald Trump will reportedly tell the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida this week he is Republicans’ “presumptive 2024 nominee” for president. Trump will address CPAC on Sunday, his subject the future of the party he took over in the 2016 primary then led from the White House through four tumultuous years. On Monday, citing anonymous sources, the news site Axios reported his plan to assume the mantle of challenger to Joe Biden – or another Democrat, should the 78-year-old president decide not to run for a second term. An unnamed “longtime adviser” was quoted as saying Trump’s speech to the rightwing event will be a “show of force” with the message: “I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I’m still in charge.” A named source, close adviser Jason Miller, said: “Trump effectively is the Republican party. The only chasm is between Beltway insiders and grass-roots Republicans around the country. When you attack President Trump, you’re attacking the Republican grass roots.” Thousands have left the party since the Capitol riot of 6 January, which Trump incited in his attempt to overturn an election defeat he has not conceded, and in which five people including a police officer died. Trump lost his Twitter account, his favoured means of communication throughout his time in office, and access to other social media over his lies and inflammatory behaviour before, during and after the attack on Congress. Polling of Republicans who have not left the party, however, shows the former president with a clear lead over a range of potential 2024 candidates, supportive of him or not, in a notional primary. Ten members of the House voted to impeach Trump a second time over the Capitol attack and seven senators voted with Democrats to convict. That was short by 10 votes of the majority needed but it made it the most bipartisan impeachment ever. The Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, voted to acquit but then turned on Trump, branding him responsible for events at the Capitol. But House leaders have not followed suit, as they deal with vocal extremists in their caucus and the loyal party base. As Trump lashed out at McConnell, calling him “a dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack”, so Republicans in the House and Senate who turned against Trump have been censured by state parties and reported vitriol aimed their way from the grassroots – and even family members. Trump’s grip on his party is clear. New polling from Suffolk University and USA Today showed 46% of Trump voters would follow him if he formed his own party while 42% said his impeachment had strengthened their support. The same poll said 58% of Trump voters subscribed to an outright conspiracy theory: that the Capitol riot was “mostly a [leftwing] antifa-inspired attack that only involved a few Trump supporters”. In reality, many of more than 250 individuals charged over the attack have been found to have links to far-right groups. On Sunday a key member of House leadership, Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say Trump lost the election or bore responsibility for the Capitol breach. The former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens said Scalise was “saying that America isn’t a democracy. That’s become the new standard of the Republican party. Not since 1860s has a large part of the country refused to accept election. The Republican party is an anti-democratic force.” Scalise also told ABC News he had visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort. “I noticed he was a lot more relaxed than in his four years in the White House,” he said. “He still cares a lot about this country and the direction of our country. But, you know, it was a conversation more about how he’s doing now and what he’s … planning on doing and how his family is doing.” Axios cited an unnamed source as saying some potential 2024 contenders have sought Trump’s endorsement. It also noted that the former president, who would be 78 on election day and faces considerable legal threats now he has left office, may be planning to string the party along but ultimately not to run. Funds raised around Trump’s lie about his clear election defeat by Joe Biden being the result of fraud may be ploughed into funding primaries against those who have crossed him. Either way, CPAC has obligingly moved close by, from its usual venue in Maryland. Party moderates and figures who have criticised Trump, among them the Maryland governor, Larry Hogan, and the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, have not been invited to speak. Mike Pence, the vice-president whose life was placed in danger during the Capitol attack, reportedly turned down an invitation. Crowds at the conservative event were initially suspicious of Trump when he emerged on the national Republican scene, but came to embrace his flag-hugging displays with evangelical fervour. Axios’s source reportedly said: “Much like 2016, we’re taking on Washington again.”

  • Rockets guard Victor Oladipo suffered injury setback in practice

    Houston was hopeful that Oladipo (right foot strain) would play Monday, but he stepped on the foot of teammate Rodions Kurucs at practice.

  • Report: 49ers, Kyle Juszczyk have had preliminary contract exchanges

    Fullback Kyle Juszczyk is scheduled to become a free agent next month. The 49ers would love to keep him off the market. The sides have had “a few preliminary exchanges” about a potential return, Josina Anderson reports. Anderson adds that Juszczyk would be “happy to return” to the 49ers if they can work something out. [more]

  • Bryce Harper begins Year 3 healthy, hungry and strong

    If Bryce Harper is a little extra hungry kicking off the new year, it might be because of how last year ended. By Jim Salisbury

  • Patriots players defend Cam Newton after QB was heckled at 7-on-7 camp

    Cam Newton is still a member of the Patriots until March 17, and it appears his teammates have his back after a heckling incident over the weekend.

  • Detroit Pistons hold fourth-quarter lead vs. Orlando Magic: Live scoring updates

    Detroit Pistons (8-22) vs. Orlando Magic (13-18): 7 p.m.; Fox Sports Detroit; WWJ-AM (950).

  • Will Chris Godwin take less money to stay with Bucs?

    The Buccaneers don't have much salary cap space to play with this offseason, which will make it difficult for them to retain all of the premier free agents they want to keep from hitting the open market. One such player is wide receiver Chris Godwin, who at just 24 years old has already established himself as one of the most complete pass-catchers in the NFL. Godwin would obviously prefer a long-term extension but is likely to receive the franchise tag for the 2021 season if both sides can't come to that kind of agreement.

  • DeMarcus Cousins released by Rockets; is he a fit for Boston?

    DMC is free, but would he be a good fit for the Celtics?

  • WATCH: Aaron Gordon is Sean Grande’s irrational choice for Celtics to target

    Is the Magic forward a savvy option for Boston to go after in a trade?

  • Miami TE Brevin Jordan says Patriots are showing pre-draft interest

    The Patriots are among the teams interested in Brevin Jordan.