Sixers frontrunners to sign DeAndre Jordan

The Philadelphia 76ers are emerging as front-runners to acquire center DeAndre Jordan either as a waiver claim or a free-agent signing, sources told ESPN on Monday. The Sixers have been aggressive in pursuit of a backup center since including Andre Drummond in the trade-deadline deal to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, sources said, and the Lakers’ waiving of Jordan on Monday moves the Sixers closer to filling that roster hole.

