Sixers free agent Dwight Howard sitting courtside of Hawks vs. Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers may have been eliminated in Round 2 of the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, but at least one Sixer has made his way to the Eastern Conference finals.

Sixers free agent big man Dwight Howard is sitting courtside in Atlanta for Game 3 of the Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks, of course, eliminated the Sixers after winning Game 7 on the road on June 20, but that did not stop Howard from taking in the game courtside on Sunday.

Howard is a native of Atlanta so this should not come as a surprise despite the fact that the Hawks did eliminate him and end his title chase. It is not unusual to see an NBA player take in a basketball game of this nature even if one of the teams ended your season.

It is Dwight Howard chillin courtside in Atlanta tonight pic.twitter.com/0VljQcoZY3 — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) June 28, 2021

Howard did say before Round 2 that he views the Hawks as a personal rival for himself, but clearly, it is not big of a rivalry to not come to the game.

