Sixers forward Tobias Harris ranked 69th-best player in the league

It’s the offseason in the NBA and now’s the time for rankings as another season in the history books. The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to move forward following a tough Round 1 exit to the New York Knicks, but they have some talented players on the roster.

Tobias Harris, who will enter free agency this offseason, had another solid season numbers-wise. He averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 48.7% from the floor and 35.3% from deep.

HoopsHype put together a list of the top 100 players in the league. It’s more based on “what have you done for me lately” as Harris comes in ranked No. 69 on the list:

Although his days of getting paid like a Top 20 player are almost certainly over, Sixers swingman Tobias Harris is a solid player overall, a 4 with some of the skills of a 3, quick feet and toughness on defense and floor-spacing, ball-handling chops on offense.

One has to assume that Harris will be gone in the offseason as he looks for another opportunity elsewhere, but should the Sixers bring him back on a smaller deal, he could continue to play a role in Philadelphia.

