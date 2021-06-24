Sixers forward Tobias Harris issues words to Philadelphia after Game 7

The Philadelphia 76ers are still reeling from their disappointing Game 7 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. It came as s surprise to everybody when they were not able to get the job done as the No. 1 seed in the East.

Tobias Harris, who had a solid, but not great Game 7, was one of the key cogs all season. Harris had a terrific first Philadelphia season under coach Doc Rivers averaging 19.5 points and he shot 51.2% from the floor and 39.4% from deep. He had an overall fabulous postseason, but Game 5 and Game 7 against the Hawks stick out like a sore thumb a bit for him.

As the team now heads into the offseason, Harris has some words for the city of Philadelphia that he promises to continue to work on his game and help bring a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.

Harris had a terrific season under Rivers, but it was not enough for them. Now, he and the Sixers must realize that improvements must be made as they head for an interesting summer.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related