Sixers forward Ricky Council IV back in the gym putting in work

It’s the offseason in the NBA so now is the time for players to get some relaxation in following a long grind of a season, but it also means it’s time to begin preparations for next season and work on some aspects.

Ricky Council IV, who earned himself a standard deal after originally being undrafted and signed to a two-way deal, is back in the gym putting in work. A rookie season that saw him average 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds on 48.2% shooting in the 2023-24 season is a good start, but now he has to build off what he was able to accomplish.

Council was also able to show off an improved 3-point shot as he continued to grow through his rookie season. Shooting was a concern of his coming out of college, but he shot 37.5% from deep while taking 1.0 per game. The confidence he continued to show in his shot was the biggest thing for him and he will likely take more attempts from deep as he grows as a player.

