Sixers forward Nic Batum pays tribute to the late, great Jerry West

The NBA world received some terrible news on Wednesday morning when the Los Angeles Clippers announced the passing of Jerry West at 86 years old. West’s likeness is the NBA logo and the impact he had on the game of basketball is undeniable.

A Hall of Famer, West was a 14-time All-Star, an NBA champion in 1972, and was named MVP of the 1969 finals. He was also a member of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team and was an executive for the Clippers in recent seasons.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Nic Batum, who played 207 games for the Clippers across four seasons, took to Twitter to pay tribute to West. He thanked him for the conversations and the wisdom he passed on to him while also offering up prayers to the West family.

The NBA family will always remember West and will continue to be honored for the great man he was. The impact he had in the league will never be forgotten.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire