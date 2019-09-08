Sixers forward Mike Scott involved in physical altercation with Eagles fan at tailgate

Sixers star Mike Scott is a fan favorite for his willingness to engage with fans on social media on a regular basis. It appears engaging with one particular Philly fan in real life went poorly today.

Scott is a longtime Washington Redskins fan and was in South Philly on Sunday to attend the Eagles game at the Linc.

He shared a photo of himself wearing a Redskins jersey prior to heading down to the tailgates.

Rumors of an altercation with an Eagles fan started to appear on Twitter and throughout tailgates around the Linc.

Then this video surfaced of a physical altercation. It's unclear from the video what exactly is going on or how the altercation began.

Bro mike Scott going crazy pic.twitter.com/B3gKasLpQn — Alex (@HoodieJaire) September 8, 2019

A Sixers spokesman issued the following statement: "We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

UPDATE: A longer second video from a different angle has surfaced.

@mikescott on behalf of @Eagles fans and Philadelphia we don't condone this bullshit. You know exactly why this happened and it wasn't because of your jersey pic.twitter.com/p5Wg0NXevZ — Instagram chrisbeezy_ (@CBeezy_215) September 8, 2019

UPDATE: Scott has since shared this photo from the game so he appears to be having a fine time:

