Sixers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. ranked No. 100 on top NBA players list

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to get Kelly Oubre Jr. on a vet minimum deal late in free agency in 2023 and he produced at a high level. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 44.1% from the floor.

That type of production will earn him a raise in the 2024 offseason in free agency. Whether that’s with the Sixers or elsewhere, Oubre figures to be sought after in the upcoming free agent frenzy.

HoopsHype put together a list of the top 100 players in the league after the 2023-24 season and Oubre comes in ranked No. 100 on the list:

An athletic swingman with good defensive versatility who excels as a slasher on offense, Kelly Oubre had a very solid 2023-24 at an important time, considering he did so on a minimum salary heading into unrestricted free agency. Oubre should garner some interest in free agency as he can play 3 or small-ball 4 and make a positive impact during his time on the floor thanks to his ability to guard multiple positions and finish athletically around the basket.

One has to believe that Oubre will be somebody the Sixers would like to bring back. He has the athleticism to fit next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and he does a lot of great things on both ends of the floor from the wing position.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire