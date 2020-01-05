Sixers focus on lingering questions about offensive roles, look to add a new element

CAMDEN, N.J. - During their current four-game losing streak, the Sixers haven't seemed sure of much.

Their practice Sunday was a lengthy one, and it focused on clearing some things up offensively.

Head coach Brett Brown delivered a mission statement of sorts on how he envisions his offensive operating.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

I feel like the mystery, the challenge, the clarity as it relates to offense is the recognition of roles, the recognition of where is our bread buttered? And you can talk about well, in early offense you've got a breakneck speed takeoff guard in Ben Simmons, and then you have Joel Embiid, who gets 10 defensive rebounds a game, so inevitably, [Embiid's] in trail. How do you play off of that? How do you hunt corners and get more threes? How do you let a breakneck speed, 6-10 point guard own the middle? And then here comes Joel. That's his world. Multiple post players cramming the paint, not opening stuff up doesn't interest me. And so, the recognition of skill sets and the coexisting of a team, that interests me. And declaring, just like I just declared it, interests me. "The guys are fantastic. This isn't pulling teeth. ... There's high character, there's a lot of talent, but it's trying to take the unusually designed skill sets we have and be very clear on 'This is how the world works, as I see it.' That's what we did a lot of today.

The challenges Brown identified aren't new. He was handed a supersized team and asked to define roles in a way that could maximize each player's abilities, or be somewhat fluid and coherent at a minimum. That hasn't quite happened yet for the 23-14 Sixers, who have a 108.9 offensive rating, 16th in the NBA.

Story continues

Brown acknowledged Sunday that his players' roles are still evolving. Ben Simmons is far off the quota of at least one three-point shot a game that Brown publicly set on Dec. 7. He did, however, have success as a screener and a roller during the Sixers' loss Friday to the Houston Rockets, posting 29 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and Brown sees that being part of Simmons' role moving forward.

"I for sure do," he said. "When you say, well, how can that happen, you weren't going to do that with JJ [Redick]. [Josh Richardson] has got that wiggle - he can play out of the pick-and-roll. We've been playing with it for a while. We did it a lot more in Houston. I think it's an interesting look. We did it some against Miami's zone.

"I think Ben is a really good screen setter, he's physical - he embraces that side of it. And he's a dynamic roller - he's a lob guy, he's a catch-go guy, and he can facilitate picking off corners as a passer. We'll continue to look at that, for sure."

Simmons has the physical traits to be an effective roller, as Richardson has noticed.

"I think we're starting to figure out different ways to use his athleticism," he said, "and me coming off, I can usually get the ball over the top or on a pocket pass to the guy rolling like that. He has a radius around the rim. So, when he rolls hard, I can really just throw it up there and he can usually go catch it."

If there was any doubt about Al Horford's offensive job, Brown aimed to erase it Sunday.

"I just want him to keep shooting," Brown said. "I really want him to shoot threes."

Horford, despite getting many wide open looks, has only shot 33.8 percent from three-point territory on four attempts per game.

The Sixers would obviously prefer for Horford to improve his outside shooting. But, if he doesn't, would Brown be compelled to make any major adjustments?

The implicit answer Sunday was easy to understand: Brown is determined that the Sixers' offense run through Joel Embiid.

… Inevitably, it gets back to well, you can't roll and crash into people," Brown said. "And so you better have spatial direction, from my side. [Horford's] coexisting with Joel is quite simple: This is Joel's paint. That's Joel's paint and everything else has to coexist around that, and that equals Al shooting threes. I believe that his percentage, whatever it might be, doesn't indicate the capable shooter that he is.

For his part, Horford said he'll keep shooting. Though he characterized the Sixers as "desperate," he found plenty to be encouraged by when reviewing the film from the loss to Houston.

"A lot of things," he said. "Last game, we kind of found Ben putting pressure on the rim with J-Rich, a nice two-man game there. ... Coach is starting to put us in positions more specifically, a little more clean, and us continuing to be organized on the offensive end. That's one thing he keeps hammering on and I see some improvement in that. Houston was a good team and we played really well, and I think that we are trending in the right direction."

An update on Matisse Thybulle

Rooke Matisse Thybulle, who's missed the last six games with a right knee sprain and bruise, was a limited participant in practice and took part in 3-on-3 drills. He won't play vs. the Thunder and there is no official timeline for his return, though a team official said the Sixers are encouraged by Thybulle's progress.

Two-way player Marial Shayok, Zhaire Smith and Jonah Bolden all joined the Sixers at practice. Shayok and Smith will return to the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers' G-League affiliate, while Bolden will remain with the Sixers.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers

Sixers focus on lingering questions about offensive roles, look to add a new element originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia