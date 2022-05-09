Sixers fan caught sound asleep courtside at Game 4 vs. Heat
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Philadelphia 76ersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
WATCH: Sixers fan caught sound asleep courtside vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The fourth game of the Sixers' second-round series vs. the Heat started a bit later than it needed to, an 8 p.m. tipoff instead of something more reasonable like 7 p.m.
Why start so late on a Sunday? Who knows?
But apparently the late night was a bit too much for one Sixers fan sitting courtside Sunday night.
Late in the third quarter TNT's cameras captured a uniquely hilarious scene at the Wells Fargo Center, with a fan appearing to be completely asleep in the first row (!) of the seats along the baseline:
Iâ€™m sorry is this man asleep? At THIS game? pic.twitter.com/dqUB94Ou4E
— Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) May 9, 2022
I don't even know how that's possible! The Wells Fargo Center was absolutely rocking on Sunday night. Sixers fans were screaming for Joel Embiid and-ones, James Harden stepbacks, and Tyrese Maxey triples like their lives depended on it.
And yet this man was still 100% done for. Honestly? Impressive. What a performance. That's dedication to your craft.
Of course, the internet seized on the moment and had some fun:
Thatâ€™s that good 2 racks of ribs, 5 iPas, 3 cookies. Honk shoo honk shoo sleep pic.twitter.com/PM2O3BONhS
— Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) May 9, 2022
laughing so hard. This guy has to be drunk as hell to be asleep front row during this game pic.twitter.com/FUFs6MlG8p
— Treb (@treblaw) May 9, 2022
I wish I could sleep like this. pic.twitter.com/2nn2SbHCAz
— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) May 9, 2022
This guy seems ENTHRALLED by the Sixers-Heat game. pic.twitter.com/q3yHggtdvX
— Gordie Jones (@gordonwjones) May 9, 2022
ðŸ‘‘ pic.twitter.com/u30nkiA3Ye
— Brian P. Hickey (@BrianPHickey) May 9, 2022
WAKE UP DAVID DODGE pic.twitter.com/EopgeRPGdh
— The Shire (@ShireNation) May 9, 2022
My man is OUT COLD and brother I feel you [thanks to @zennypaul for noticing] pic.twitter.com/Ae3M1Xj3kk
— Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) May 9, 2022
Wake that man upâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/HnHjGnLkmS
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) May 9, 2022
— NYSL zmose (@NYSLzmose) May 9, 2022
Unbelievable. Go Sixers.