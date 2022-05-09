Sixers fan caught sound asleep courtside at Game 4 vs. Heat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Hermann
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia 76ers
    Philadelphia 76ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

WATCH: Sixers fan caught sound asleep courtside vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The fourth game of the Sixers' second-round series vs. the Heat started a bit later than it needed to, an 8 p.m. tipoff instead of something more reasonable like 7 p.m.

Why start so late on a Sunday? Who knows?

But apparently the late night was a bit too much for one Sixers fan sitting courtside Sunday night.

Late in the third quarter TNT's cameras captured a uniquely hilarious scene at the Wells Fargo Center, with a fan appearing to be completely asleep in the first row (!) of the seats along the baseline:

I don't even know how that's possible! The Wells Fargo Center was absolutely rocking on Sunday night. Sixers fans were screaming for Joel Embiid and-ones, James Harden stepbacks, and Tyrese Maxey triples like their lives depended on it.

And yet this man was still 100% done for. Honestly? Impressive. What a performance. That's dedication to your craft.

Of course, the internet seized on the moment and had some fun:

Unbelievable. Go Sixers.

Recommended Stories