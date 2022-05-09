Sixers fan caught sound asleep courtside at Game 4 vs. Heat

WATCH: Sixers fan caught sound asleep courtside vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The fourth game of the Sixers' second-round series vs. the Heat started a bit later than it needed to, an 8 p.m. tipoff instead of something more reasonable like 7 p.m.

Why start so late on a Sunday? Who knows?

But apparently the late night was a bit too much for one Sixers fan sitting courtside Sunday night.

Late in the third quarter TNT's cameras captured a uniquely hilarious scene at the Wells Fargo Center, with a fan appearing to be completely asleep in the first row (!) of the seats along the baseline:

Iâ€™m sorry is this man asleep? At THIS game? pic.twitter.com/dqUB94Ou4E — Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) May 9, 2022

I don't even know how that's possible! The Wells Fargo Center was absolutely rocking on Sunday night. Sixers fans were screaming for Joel Embiid and-ones, James Harden stepbacks, and Tyrese Maxey triples like their lives depended on it.

And yet this man was still 100% done for. Honestly? Impressive. What a performance. That's dedication to your craft.

Of course, the internet seized on the moment and had some fun:

Thatâ€™s that good 2 racks of ribs, 5 iPas, 3 cookies. Honk shoo honk shoo sleep pic.twitter.com/PM2O3BONhS — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) May 9, 2022

laughing so hard. This guy has to be drunk as hell to be asleep front row during this game pic.twitter.com/FUFs6MlG8p — Treb (@treblaw) May 9, 2022

I wish I could sleep like this. pic.twitter.com/2nn2SbHCAz — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) May 9, 2022

This guy seems ENTHRALLED by the Sixers-Heat game. pic.twitter.com/q3yHggtdvX — Gordie Jones (@gordonwjones) May 9, 2022

WAKE UP DAVID DODGE pic.twitter.com/EopgeRPGdh — The Shire (@ShireNation) May 9, 2022

My man is OUT COLD and brother I feel you [thanks to @zennypaul for noticing] pic.twitter.com/Ae3M1Xj3kk — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) May 9, 2022

Wake that man upâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/HnHjGnLkmS — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) May 9, 2022

Unbelievable. Go Sixers.