Breaking News:

White Sox's Carlos Rodon no-hits Cleveland after near perfect game

Sixers explain what went wrong in the 4th quarter in win over Nets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ky Carlin
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to come away with a 123-117 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday to be able to come away with the important tiebreaker over their rivals in the standings. However, it did not come easy after the team built a large lead.

The Sixers built up a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Nets kept grinding and they cut that lead down to just three led by their bench unit. Brooklyn sent Landry Shamet, Bruce Brown, Nicolas Claxton, Alize Johnson, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to get back in the game and they did so.

The Sixers then had to send Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and the starters back out there in order to close it out.

“It’s a long season,” said coach Doc Rivers. “I don’t overdo this kind of stuff. We knew who was on the floor, just like we knew was off, if you know what I mean. It was a letdown, we kind of let up, you know, it happens, but we won the game and so I’m glad we didn’t blow the game. I’ve been in games like this where you end up losing them and that hurts. At the end of the day, we got up 18 or 20. I thought we should have been up way more all game.”

Embiid shot 2-for-5 in the fourth quarter as he was having issues against Brooklyn’s aggressive doubles. They seemed to be fronting the post more often and that bothered the big fella a bit in this one. However, he brushed all of that off.

“That fourth quarter, that come back, it was just weird,” Embiid said after the game. “I will say, I felt like I sat too long and I kinda lost my rhythm. Them fronting and trapping had nothing to do with how our play in that stretch when I came back. We just didn’t have the same physicality that we had for the first three quarters.”

The lineup the Nets sent out there were a bunch of hustle players who will bother an opponent in order to work their way back into a game. This is one the Sixers need to learn from and understand that they need to be better in the future.

“It’s basketball,” said Simmons. “Things like that happen. Obviously, you don’t want it to happen, especially a run like that with who they had in at the time. We got to ourselves accountable in situations like that. We got to close out games and that’s on us. We just got lock in in the fourth quarter and not get too excited of the score late in games.”

At the end of the day, the Sixers got the win and that’s all that matters. However, in the bigger picture, one wonders if the Nets had their full assortment of weapons, if they would have walked out of Wells Fargo Center with a win.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Sixers big man Dwight Howard out vs. Nets due to left knee soreness

Danny Green, Sixers not sure what to make of Nets for future matchups

Anthony Tolliver opens up on process signing with Sixers, expected role

Recommended Stories

  • Terrence Ross with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls

    Terrence Ross (Orlando Magic) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/14/2021

  • Tomas Satoransky with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic

    Tomas Satoransky (Chicago Bulls) with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic, 04/14/2021

  • Ex-Detroit Pistons star Reggie Jackson hits game-winner as Clippers win at LCA, 100-98

    Reggie Jackson's game winning shot with 2.3 seconds left pushes the Los Angeles Clippers past the Detroit Pistons, 100-98, on Wednesday.

  • Who gets to make millions selling NFTs? The intellectual property fight we knew was coming

    Jose Delbo, an 87-year-old comic artist, sold more than $1 million worth of Wonder Woman NFTs, which, like similar sales, got the attention of DC Comics and Marvel and helped spark a debate among artists over NFT winners and losers.

  • 'If you're gay, be gay': Billy Eichner reacts to that viral Colton Underwood video

    Comedian Billy Eichner once told Colton Underwood that he could be "the first gay Bachelor." Now, their conversation has gone viral after Underwood came out.

  • Danny Green, Sixers not sure what to make of Nets for future matchups

    Danny Green and the Philadelphia 76ers are not sure what to make of the Brooklyn Nets for a future playoff matchup.

  • A woman's brutally honest ad describing her Chihuahua as a '13-pound rage machine' has hundreds of people interested in adopting him

    Prancer hates men, kids, and other animals, but he's a loyal companion for a woman, his foster parent, Tyfanee Fortuna, said.

  • Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 per share for Coinbase Global Inc, projecting a value for the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange at $49.8 billion ahead of its landmark stock market debut on Wednesday. The reference price is not an offering price for investors to purchase shares, but rather a benchmark for performance when the stock starts trading the exchange on Wednesday. Coinbase shares are set to start trading under the "COIN" symbol.

  • UK's Johnson says he shares concerns over Greensill lobbying

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he shared concerns over a growing lobbying scandal involving former leader David Cameron who tried to get ministers to help out the now failed supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital. Though Cameron's strategy ultimately failed, Johnson has launched an independent review to look at allegations that lobbyists have an "open door" to his government. Cameron's role has raised questions about access to ministers by former colleagues, particularly on behalf of Greensill.

  • Game Recap: Sixers 123, Nets 117

    Led by Joel Embiids 39 points and 13 rebounds, the 76ers defeated the Nets, 123-117. Tobias Harris added 26 points, five rebounds and three assists for the 76ers in the victory, while Kyrie Irving tallied 37 points and nine assists for the Nets in the losing effort. The 76ers improve to 38-17 on the season, while the Nets fall to 37-18.

  • Netflix to Air Special Providing an Intimate Look at Chadwick Boseman's Artistic Process

    “Chadwick Boseman forever.” It’s a statement many of his fans and peers have expressed in Boseman’s honor as the indelible mark he’s left on the world will truly live on forever, in many ways.

  • John Walker's Captain America Is a Necessary Evil

    The best part of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' is Wyatt Russell's take on someone who will just never feel good enough.

  • 9 Bachelor stars who identify as LGBTQ

    Colton Underwood joins eight other Bachelor stars from around the world who identify as LGBTQ.

  • Reggie Jackson's jumper lifts short-handed Clippers over Pistons

    The Clippers beat the Pistons 100-98 on Wednesday in Detroit.

  • Paul George on a tear after ditching 'excuse' for poor playing and is helping carry Clippers

    Paul George has scored at least 30 points in his last four games, while the Clippers have won six in a row and 12 of their last 14.

  • Louisiana fraternity brothers pay off former cook’s mortgage

    Members of a Louisiana State University fraternity chipped in more than $50,000 to pay off the mortgage of a woman who fed them when they were students. About a dozen members of Phi Gamma Delta surprised Jessie Hamilton with the money for her 74th birthday on April 3 in Baker, Louisiana, The Advocate reported. Roughly 90 fraternity members raised $51,765, with each brother donating between $600 and $1,000 on average, the newspaper said.

  • Knicks takeaways from Wednesday's 116-106 win over Pelicans, including Julius Randle's game-high 32 points

    Julius Randle dropped a game-high 32 points, Alec Burks added 21 off the bench and the Knicks emerged Wednesday in New Orleans with a 116-106 win -- their fourth straight -- over the Pelicans.

  • Will ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ deliver the huge surprise everyone’s talking about?

    If there’s one thing that WandaVision taught me, it's that I shouldn't expect any massive revelations from an MCU TV series. The Disney+ shows will contain all sorts of clever Easter eggs that will hook right into the MCU, making them all the more enjoyable for Marvel fans who have seen the 23 films that preceded them. They also plant very early seeds for things to come in the MCU. But the TV shows will not deliver any big developments to advance the overall MCU narrative, the storyline that extends beyond the scope of a single series or movie. They also won't feature any huge superhero or villain introductions, although, again, they will plant some seeds that will require further watering in future installments. But what if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier does deliver that one Captain America surprise that everyone has been talking about? Wyatt Russell, the actor who did such a brilliant job playing John Walker’s version of Captain America to the point where he received threats in real life, coyly teased that such a moment might be in the cards. Careful though, because some spoilers follow below. Walker’s Captain America is just one of the Caps that we’ll see in the show. The newest teaser practically told us that there’s no more room for niceties and pretense after what Walker did. He’s not the man for the uniform and the shield, and Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) will face off with him in combat. The three of them are about to fight in what will hopefully be a memorable battle for the MCU, and Sam will get the shield back. That’s not much of a spoiler, considering what we saw in the initial trailers. We have yet to see the scenes with Sam and Bucky training with the shield, which means those events can only happen after they get the shield back from Walker. So, by the end of the show, Sam will likely become the new Captain America, or he will also least be on the verge of becoming Steve’s successor. There’s also a third Captain America who keeps appearing in the show in all the wrong ways. That’s Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. By wrong ways, I mean that Marvel is going out of its way not to refer to Steve in the present tense. It's now six months after Endgame and Steve isn’t dead. The first episodes of the show established that. He’s retired, but we have no idea if he’s on this planet or off-world. Sam and Bucky mention Steve and his legacy quite a few times, but, as I’ve already explained, they do not talk about him as if he were alive. They don’t think for a second to contact him or wonder what he would do. I called it the show’s main plot hole so far; two superheroes who aren’t really discussing the whereabouts of their friend or wondering if old man Steve is okay. This brings us to a brand new BBC Radio 1 interview with Wyatt Russell (via The Direct), where the actor was asked whether he ever met Chris Evans in real life. BBC Radio 1's film critic Ali Plumb explained his question, saying that a Wyatt-Evans side-by-side photo would “break the internet” right now. That’s when Russell dropped what could easily be the biggest Falcon teaser so far — emphasis ours: Have I ever met Chris Evans? I think I have. I don’t think I’ve ‘shook his hand’ met him, but I think I’ve walked by him somewhere and made eye contact. That counts as being a stalker, that doesn’t count as meeting anybody. But, I guess it would. You just gotta wait until the end of the series and then everybody will be like, 'Oh, wow.’ The last time we got excited about a Marvel star teasing an exciting moment in a Marvel TV show, we found out that Paul Bettany was just trolling fans. The Vision actor was talking about acting alongside himself in the final WandaVision episodes. Whether or not Steve Rogers appears in either of the final two episodes of Falcon, we do know that episode 5 will be highly emotional and will feature a superhero cameo surprise that we might not see coming. We’re looking at a well-known actor or actress playing a well-known Marvel superhero who hasn’t appeared in previous MCU films — and who might not appear in movies anytime soon. So at least we’ve got that going on. Not to mention that Falcon doesn’t need Steve Rogers in it to be a great series. It’s already a fantastic TV show, one that Marvel fans should see even though it isn’t necessary to follow the main movies. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier returns to Disney+ on Friday. The full BBC interview follows below, featuring segments with Erin Kellyman as well, the actress who plays Karli Morgenthau in the series. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utJNuSw2iQE

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • Hideki Matsuyama and the shot that won the Masters

    Hideki Matsuyama faced his most serious challenge on the 16th tee at Augusta National. What he did next won him the Masters.