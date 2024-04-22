Sixers expecting a more aggressive Jalen Brunson in Game 2 vs. Knicks

NEW YORK — As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for Game 2 with the New York Knicks on Monday night, they know the challenge that is presented to them. The Knicks will continue to be who they are which is an aggressive physical team and the Sixers also know what Jalen Brunson brings to the table.

The Sixers held Brunson to just 8-for-26 shooting in their Game 1 loss to the Knicks on Saturday. He still had 22 points with seven assists and seven rebounds, but overall, one has to like what Philadelphia did defensively against New York’s superstar leader.

“It’s not easy to stop that guy, but I think we did a good job,” said Nic Batum. “We expect him to be more aggressive tomorrow. I don’t think he’s going to be happy with an 8-for-26 so he’s gonna try and correct that so everybody guarding him will have to do a better job tomorrow. We’ll do it as a team as well and see what happens.”

Overall, if the Sixers can play the same type of defense in Game 2 that they brought in Game 1, then one has to like their chances. Philadelphia was terrific on that end of the floor. They held Brunson in check, but the Sixers couldn’t finish possessions with a rebound. That’s the only real flaw that Philadelphia needs to figure out.

On offense, the Sixers just need to figure out how to survive the minutes without Joel Embiid, but that comes with ball movement.

“I think the defense was pretty good, though,” Batum added. “I think the defense was pretty good so we just gotta keep playing the same defense. We gotta finish plays now. We gotta finish plays. They got a lot of offensive rebounds. They missed a lot of shots. Mostly because of our defense sometimes so we got to play the same defense and maybe better finish the plays. On offense, just keep sharing the ball. Joel and Tyrese (Maxey) had a great game and guys around them gotta be better.”

The Sixers will make their adjustments. The Knicks will make adjustments of their own. That’s what happens in these playoff series.

“It’s something about the playoffs that’s different,” Batum added. “Sometimes you have to do something different and maybe we will tomorrow (Game 2).”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire