Sixers expected to bring back Kelly Oubre Jr., Nic Batum, Kyle Lowry

The Philadelphia 76ers have set themselves up very nicely in the 2024 offseason. They have a ton of cap space thanks to the moves made by President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and they will be major players in free agency and in trades.

The goal is to bring in another star next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in order to take that next step in the Eastern Conference and overtake the Boston Celtics in the East.

With that being said, the Sixers do still need to fill out the rest of the roster. Philadelphia has a number of solid free agents that should be brought back and per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, they are focusing on three major ones:

Based on those constraints, a source said Nico Batum, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Kyle Lowry are the free agents the team most likely would like to re-sign. Not only do they mesh well with All-Stars Maxey and Joel Embiid, they might not command a lot of money in the free-agent market.

Oubre was a consistent player on a regular basis for Philadelphia averaging 15.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while playing on the veteran’s minimum. The Sixers certainly were appreciative of his athleticism and ability to produce on both ends of the floor.

Batum was acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers in the James Harden trade and shot 39.9% from deep in 57 games with 38 starts. He ended up shooting 40.9% from deep in the playoffs and has great chemistry with Embiid. The Sixers should certainly bring him back.

As for Lowry, he will be 39 when the playoffs start in 2025. He did produce for Philadelphia averaging 8.0 points and 4.6 assists in 23 games with 20 starts after being picked up in the buyout market. Assuming he does return, he should take on a lesser role for the Sixers.

