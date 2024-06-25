Sixers earn 2nd place in Michigan tourney

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. — Logansport players Dylan Pearson, Isaac Russell and Cooper Smith helped the Kokomo Post 6 baseball team win three games over Saturday and Sunday to close play in an American Legion baseball tournament with a 4-1 record. The Sixers finished as runners-up in the seven-team tournament, which was held at Lakeshore High School in Michigan.

The Sixers scored a pair of wins on Saturday. First, Pearson pitched Kokomo to a 5-3 victory over host Stevensville Post 568. Pearson pitched all seven innings, allowed just three hits and two earned runs, struck out eight and walked three. The Sixers had nine hits. Russell went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Smith was 2 for 3 with a double.

Later Saturday, Kokomo grabbed an 8-5 victory over Post 502 Blaze. Smith pitched the final inning to nail down the win. Pearson was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

The Sixers closed tourney play on Sunday with a 9-2 victory over Three Oaks (Michigan) Post 568. Pearson was 2 for 4 with two doubles and Russell added a single and an RBI.

Kokomo (6-10 overall) visits Lafayette tonight.