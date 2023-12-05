Sixers discuss having Kelly Oubre Jr. return, adding to ‘scary’ depth

CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers have welcomed Kelly Oubre Jr. back to practice at full capacity as he returned from a rib fracture he suffered from being struck by a vehicle on Nov. 11.

The Sixers are welcoming back a player who can put the ball in the basket, defend at a high level, and add athleticism to the roster. The Sixers began the season 7-1 with Oubre Jr. and they were 5-6 without him. Obviously, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey missed time which contributed to that 5-6 record, but Oubre Jr. is an important piece.

“We felt it,” coach Nick Nurse said of Oubre Jr.’s absence. “I think again, I just always said he’s a little different than anybody we got with his athleticism, speed, attacking defensive capabilities, and then he is able to provide some support from the 3-point line, too. So yeah, I mean, we missed him.”

Not only is Oubre Jr. a productive player on both ends of the floor, but he’s also a great teammate, and the Sixers missed having him around the team and he has looked good in practice.

“It feels great to have him back,” said Robert Covington. “He’s brought a lot of intensity. He’s moving the ball well, making the right plays, like I said, it’s just great to have him back. He’s done a lot for us so at the end of the day, that’s a big piece that’s gonna make us that much more of a deep threat.”

With the Sixers missing so many key pieces as of late, it has allowed Nurse to be able to see what he has in other pieces such as Marcus Morris Sr. and KJ Martin. With the return of Oubre Jr. and the other pieces on the roster getting more time to show what they can do, the Sixers have so many players they can rely upon.

“It’s scary,” Covington added. “Very scary. The way Nick has put in a position to succeed. Everyone’s gonna be able to thrive with the way that we’re doing things and the way he’s implementing and trying to figure out lineups, the amount of guys and the amount of versatility we have is, like I said, very scary.”

Nurse and the Sixers will now look to continue to figure out the rotations as they move forward with their full complement of players.

“That’s what we have an 82-game season for,” Covington finished. “Try to find out which rhythm works for different guys and which guys match up. We have so many different guys that do so many different things it’s just matching up who can work well and that’s gonna make us the most effective.”

