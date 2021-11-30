Charlotte Hornets player grades from Monday’s loss vs. Bulls

Trojan Sports

Redshirt senior running back Vavae Malepeai got just two words into his response before the emotions overcame him Saturday night. USC interim head coach Donte Williams, sitting next to Malepeai in the Trojans' postgame press conference, pulled the running back in close to him and whispered something in his ear for the next 12 seconds while Malepeai gathered himself. The question was about the sixth-year senior's final season at USC, going through a diminished role for much of it but now getting a chance to finish strong these last couple weeks.