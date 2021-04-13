Sixers discuss Ben Simmons’ offensive performance in win over Mavs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ky Carlin
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is one of the more critiqued players in the league due to him being so skilled and having the size that he has, but not scoring as many points as some believe he should.

Even in Monday’s 113-95 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Simmons did not have an eye-popping stat line. He only had eight points with seven assists and six rebounds in the win. That seems a bit unimpressive and to a certain extent, it is. He should be doing more, but when Joel Embiid has the game that he did, he does not really have to have a big night.

“I told him walking off the floor, first of all, his attacks to the basket were not passive attacks,” said coach Doc Rivers. “They were aggressive attacks. He’s usually gonna lay it in or you’re gonna foul him and that’s what we’ve been trying—not trying to get away from—going through people. He did that.”

Getting Simmons to be aggressive has been like pulling teeth. It has been so tough to unlock that part of his game, but he knows what he has to do when he gets into the paint.

“I just gotta keep doing it,” Simmons stated. “Staying aggressive play with force, a lot of times I get a little hesitant with that depending on how the game is being called, but I got to bring that every game and start with that first quarter, It can’t be late.”

Simmons has not had a good offensive second half of the season. His offensive numbers since the All-Star break have been down and he has not been the guy that some people believe he should be. While he does agree to a certain level that he should give more on offense, he understands his role with this team.

“To an extent, but at the same time, I’m the point guard I got to run this team,” Simmons said. “I had way too many turnovers. I think overall tonight, I did a good job guarding my man and running the team.”

Everything that Simmons did in this one was a bit of a balance. He got in the paint early and he attacked which then set up for him to get Danny Green and Seth Curry involved in the second half.

“Then, the other half, he drove in and kicked it,” Rivers added. “I thought he had the perfect pace to the game and that’s what we need. We need to build on that, because we will show him that. He picked and chose correctly tonight, which is really good.”

The Sixers will now move on to face the Brooklyn Nets at home on Wednesday in a game that will have a lot of eyes on it as they continue to move forward with the season. The Sixers and the Nets have been battling for the No. 1 seed all season and they will need Simmons to be at his absolute best in that one.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Joel Embiid explains his big offensive night in Sixers win over Mavs

Sixers guard Seth Curry discusses return to Dallas since trade from Mavs

Seth Curry discusses his up and down season for Sixers, updates health

Recommended Stories

  • 3 observations: Joel Embiid dominates, Sixers beat Mavs on the road

    Joel Embiid had himself another dominant game to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Dallas Mavericks on the road.

  • Doc Rivers praises Furkan Korkmaz for effort in Sixers win over Mavericks

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers praises Furkan Korkmaz in their win over the Dallas Mavericks.

  • How to watch Sixers at Mavericks: Live stream, storylines, game time and more

    The Sixers will look to seal another winning road trip Monday night against the Mavericks. By Noah Levick

  • Villanova gets a key pair back for one more season

    Two Villanova seniors will use an NCAA option to play a fifth season with Jay Wright on the Main Line.

  • Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Daunte Wright shooting: 'It just makes you sick to your stomach'

    Gregg Popovich spoke on the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright and lamented: "We just keep moving on as if nothing is happening."

  • Watch This 18-Year-Old Bowler Achieve "One of the Rarest Feats in Sports"

    If you're a sports aficionado in the U.S., chances are your game of choice is football, basketball, or baseball. But you're about to find out you're a bowling fan, too. On Sunday, April 11, 18-year-old Anthony Neuer made history at the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Tour U.S. Open and the 30-second video of the epic moment is pure joy.As USA Today reports, Neuer made PBA Tour history Sunday by achieving the rare 7-10 split at the U.S. Open semifinals at National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada.The 7-10 split is one of the most infamous set-ups in the game of bowling, when the bowler has to knock down just two pins left standing in the back row, one in each corner (the No. 7 and No. 10 pins), in order to get a spare.Neuer managed to hit the No. 10 pin, which then flew across the lane to smack the No. 7 pin down, causing Fox News announcer Rob Stone to erupt in a moment of sheer excitement. "He did it! He did it! He got the 7-10, Randy!" he shouted before anointing Neuer the "Ginger Assassin." The young bowler proudly, but humbly, pumped his fist in the air.Anthony Neuer makes the 7-10 split for the 4th time in PBA Tour history on TV for the @GuaranteedRate Spare of the Game! 🤯📺: LIVE now on @FS1📱: FOX Sports app // FOX Now app pic.twitter.com/pB52dtw9Qb— PBA Tour (@PBATour) April 11, 2021The video quickly started to go viral. Axios sports writer Kendall Baker posted the full minute-long video of the history-making moment and called Neuer's achievement "one of the rarest feats in sports." The full video captures Stone asking for some oxygen and water after all the "woo"-ing and screaming.In pulling off the 7-10, Neuer—whose father, Andy Neuer, was a 1994 PBA Tour champion—became the fourth player to accomplish the 7-10 feat during a PBA Tour TV broadcast, and the first to do it on air in 30 years.Though Neuer didn't win the match, losing to 26-year-old Jakob Butturff, 257-203, he surely emerged a champion in his own right.Suddenly, the world was full of bowling fans, thanks both to Neuer's impressive move…I don't know anything about bowling but these guys are so hyped and they called this kiddo the ginger assassin so now I'm his fan 🤣🤣 https://t.co/01JR9hAW0d— Sara (@ClevelandSara) April 12, 2021And Stone's enthusiasm.This is legitimately one of the greatest calls in sports history. Long live the Ginger Assassin. https://t.co/KFukdlY0fU— Zack Czajkowski (@ZackCz) April 12, 2021Of course, Americans loved his shirt…I'm not sure what's the most impressive thing in this video, the 7-10 split, the shirt or the nickname "The Ginger Assassin"? https://t.co/64a037kE55— Rich Leitch (@richleitch47) April 12, 2021And his mullet.Who needs million dollar athletes when you have a bowler with a mullet, nicknamed "The Ginger Assassin." Merica.pic.twitter.com/f4HGnAMxy6— Cloyd Rivers Pics (@CloydRiversPics) April 12, 2021And for more sports news, check out Dennis Rodman's 18-Year-Old Daughter Just Made Sports History Twice.

  • Furkan Korkmaz opens up on how Danny Green helps him, Sixers succeed

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz praises Danny Green for his and the team's success.

  • Joel Embiid explains his big offensive night in Sixers win over Mavs

    Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid explains his dominant night in a win over the Dallas Mavericks.

  • UConn lands star forward Dorka Juhász, who is transferring from Ohio State

    UConn has landed star forward Dorka Juhász, who is transferring from Ohio State.

  • Don't Break Any of These Rules If You Want to Retire Rich

    Most people want to retire rich, or at least with plenty of money to provide financial security and a chance to enjoy life. If you want to make sure you're a wealthy retiree, then there are six rules you'll need to follow throughout your life to get you there -- and breaking any one of them could seriously damage your long-term financial prospects. The key factor that affects your financial security in retirement isn't how much you earn, but how much you spend.

  • Higashioka and Cole help Yankees beat Blue Jays 3-1

    Kyle Higashioka is not Gerrit Cole's personal catcher but they will be paired together a lot. Higashioka omered twice to support Cole, and the New York Yankees beat Toronto 3-1 on Monday night in the Blue Jays temporary home at their spring training ballpark. Higashioka caught Cole for the second straight start — and win — after working with him during last year's playoffs.

  • Why the Clippers' lineup change helped Marcus Morris thrive

    Nicolas Batum was playing well as a starter for the Clippers, but a move to the bench did not derail him. It helped Marcus Morris and the team.

  • Kristin Cavallari says sharing custody with ex Jay Cutler has made her a 'better mom': 'When I have them for my week, I am so incredibly present'

    The mom of three says she refuses to get a babysitter when it's her week with the kids.

  • Bucs signing Giovani Bernard

    Giovani Bernard played eight seasons in Cincinnati and never won a playoff game. Now he’ll go to the reigning Super Bowl champions. Bernard is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. According to the report, Bernard was recruited by both Tom Brady and Bruce Arians, who like what Bernard [more]

  • Tigers vs. Astros Highlights

    Casey Mize earns first MLB win with seven scoreless

  • Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tied the knot in Bluffton on Saturday. Take a look

    Photos show the couple saying “I do” inside Montage Palmetto Bluff’s May River Chapel. The projected No. 1 overall pick, sporting his famous golden locks, is seen with tears in his eyes.

  • Green Jacket for Matsuyama to Be Paired With $2 Million Taxable Purse

    On Sunday, Hideki Matsuyama earned the right to wear the fabled green jacket by finishing first in the 2021 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Matsuyama, who entered the Masters as the PGA Tour’s 25th ranked golfer, defeated Will Zalatoris, who finished one stroke behind. Matsuyama is now the first male […]

  • Was it right to fight? NASCAR’s Backseat Drives debate

    NASCAR.com's Backseat drivers were joined by NBC's Steve Letarte to debate Gray Gaulding and Joe Graf Jr.'s on-track and off-track run-in at Martinsville Speedway.

  • Eagles reportedly treated Doug Pederson “like a baby”

    Despite seismic changes in sports media, #Longreads persist. The question is whether anyone ever reads every word of any of them. I’ll wager that far fewer than 4,312 people read all 4,312 words of a three-byline opus from TheAthletic.com regarding the disintegration of the Eagles, only three years after the team won Super Bowl LII. [more]

  • NHL trade deadline winners and losers 2021: Breaking down best, worst moves

    Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers from the 2021 NHL trade deadline.