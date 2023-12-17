Sixers discuss being able to get rest for their starters in the 4th quarter

For yet another game, the Philadelphia 76ers were able to rest their stars in the fourth quarter of an easy win. In Saturday’s 135-82 win over the Charlotte Hornets, the Sixers were able to sit Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and Nic Batum for the entire fourth quarter.

These games when the Sixers can rest their stars are so important going forward. Philadelphia being able to ensure its players can get the rest they need is going to pay off in the long run.

With that being said, it’s the work they put in from quarters one through three in order to get that rest in the fourth.

“I think we go out and right at the start, you could just tell we were guarding,” coach Nick Nurse told reporters. “We were getting deflections, we were up into bodies, most of the shots they were taking were really challenged, more deflections. We were ready to go from that end, and that is probably going to translate to the other end most nights.”

The Sixers took advantage of a struggling Hornets team that was missing key players such as LaMelo Ball, PJ Washington, Gordon Hayward, and others. Philadelphia led by as many as 53 on the night and was in complete control of the game. That allows guys to not have to play in the fourth quarter.

“They’re playing each possession out with some intensity and with some thought,” Nurse added. “And that’s kind of getting them to the point where they get to take the fourth quarter off.”

The Sixers will play host to the Chicago Bulls now on Monday.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire