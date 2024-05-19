Sixers take Dennis Schroder No. 6 overall in 2013 NBA re-draft
Entering the 2013 NBA draft, the Philadelphia 76ers were coming off a disappointing season after the failed Andrew Bynum experiment. The Sixers were expected to be one of the top teams in 2012-13, but Bynum’s injury ruined that idea quickly.
That season triggered the beginning of “The Process” era led by Sam Hinkie. He entered Philadelphia and made drastic changes. He sent All-Star Jrue Holiday to the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 6 pick and used that to select Nerlens Noel.
In a re-draft of 2013 put together by HoopsHype, they have Dennis Schroder going No. 6 in their re-draft:
A former starting point guard, Dennis Schroeder has been mostly coming off the bench over recent years, where he really thrives as more of a sixth man. Schroeder’s got great quickness and length and can score by getting to the basket or shooting threes, though he does lack consistency as a shooter. The German point guard is also a good defender for his position.
Schroder has had a very solid 13-season career. He’s averaged 14.0 points and 4.8 assists for his career and has been a key contributor for almost every team he’s played for. His leading the charge for the Sixers back in 2013 would have been an interesting sight to see.