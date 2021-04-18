Sixers’ Daryl Morey reacts Bam Adebayo leading Heat past Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of a playoff race with the Brooklyn Nets as they are neck and neck for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference before the playoffs begin on May 22. The Sixers own the tiebreaker and they were off on Sunday sitting a game above the Nets in the standings.

They got some help on Sunday from the Miami Heat as they were able to squeak out a win other then Nets at American Airlines Arena.

With the game tied at 107, the Heat turned to Bam Adebayo and he knocked down a tough baseline shot as time expired to lead Miami to a 109-107 win. Shortly after Adebayo’s heroics, Sixers president Daryl Morey reacted to the shot with some love for Miami.

The Sixers are now a game and a half up on the Nets for the No. 1 seed in the East with 16 games to play. Philadelphia will host the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Monday.