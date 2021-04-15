Sixers’ Danny Green reacts to LaMarcus Aldridge’s sudden retirement

The basketball world found itself stunned on Thursday when Brooklyn Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge announced his sudden retirement from the game so he can focus on his health and his family. Aldridge had just recently signed with the Nets in order to contend for a championship, but an irregular heartbeat is forcing him to retire,

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green spent three seasons as Aldridge’s teammate with the San Antonio Spurs and they shared some big moments and success during their time in the Alamo. Green gave Aldridge a salute on Twitter for a terrific career that saw him make an All-Star seven times.

Legendary run my brother! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/oCAzEzRLdk — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) April 15, 2021

After that tweet, Green also went on to retweet a lot of Aldridge content such as his time with the Portland Trail Blazers and his career stats. It is clear that this friendship goes on past the basketball court as the two of them will always remain close.

