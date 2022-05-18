Sixers’ Danny Green goes in on Patrick Beverley to defend Chris Paul

NBA veteran and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has made his name known over the past few days with his NBA takes while joining ESPN’s popular sports debate show, “First Take”.

Beverley first defended Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden as he said the Sixers have got to give him the supermax in order to keep him. He also had a very hot take on Phoenix Suns, and future Hall of Famer, Chris Paul.

After the Suns were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals in Game 7, there were a lot of takes going around about the former defending Western Conference champions. Beverley said that Paul can’t defend Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and that Phoenix should have benched him rather than DeAndre Ayton.

It was a pretty wild take and it sent shockwaves throughout the league. Former NBA champion Matt Barnes came after Beverley for his take and now, Sixers guard Danny Green had something to say to Beverley:

People target you to too, Pat Bev. You ain’t playing no (expletive) defense out there. You ain’t stopping Luka. It’s time and time again I’ve seen Luka call your ass little. He’s too (expletive) small and right at you every chance he got. When you play Luka, you’re a cone too. How would you like that?

Please be advised that the clip below contains language that some might consider offensive.

Danny Green heard Pat Bev go off on Chris Paul, and he has some thoughts 👀😳 Hear the full convo on a new 🎙 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 with @DGreen_14 and @HarrisonSanford Saturday at 10 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/kdY1JVu5Dy — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 18, 2022

Green is right. There is no reason for Beverley to go at Paul the way he did and at that point, he should give respect where it’s due.

