Sixers make Crypto their new jersey sponsor, to sell NFT jersey series

The Philadelphia 76ers are led by one of the more progressive front offices in the league with Daryl Morey at the helm. He is a guy who has shown much interest in the new age of cryptocurrency and he even bought an NFT card of Ben Simmons earlier in the offseason.

Now, the Sixers will dive into it headfirst as they will now have a new jersey sponsor on their uniforms in this upcoming season.

After four seasons with StubHub as their jersey patch sponsor, they have now signed a deal with Crypto to replace them. On top of that, the Sixers will now be selling their own line of jersey NFTs which makes it something of the first of its kind moving forward.

The @sixers have signed a jersey patch deal and international marketing partnership with @cryptocom that also will include the launch of the team’s first NFT series. ➖ @sbjlombardo https://t.co/9awGfe9QQf pic.twitter.com/93yn6jMNr1 — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) September 22, 2021

Philadelphia is making some moves in terms of their business and their brand off the floor, but on the court, they still have to figure out what they plan to do with Simmons. The All-Star point guard has told the team that he does not plan to play another game for the organization and now, they will have to find a new star partner for Joel Embiid to chase a championship.

