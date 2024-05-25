Sixers could target Klay Thompson during the offseason

Klay Thompson is entering unrestricted free agency. Numerous teams will likely explore the possibility of acquiring the four-time champion. The Golden State Warriors will undoubtedly look to retain the veteran sharpshooter as they look to keep their championship core intact. Thompson has previously shared desire to remain in the Bay Area.

Nevertheless, other teams may try and tempt Thompson by offering more money or a bigger role within their rotation. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Philadelphia 76ers could turn their attention toward Thompson during the free agency period, offering his a two year contract, with the second year being a player or team option.

“The Sixers, sources said, took note of Indiana’s two-year splurge for Bruce Brown that then became the biggest salary headed back to Toronto in exchange for Siakam,” Fischer reported. “Veteran wings like Klay Thompson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would fall on the Sixers’ list of targets for similar one-plus-one contracts.”

Multiple members of Golden State’s roster have spoken of their desire to see Thompson return next season. However, he would likely need to accept that his role could look different in the coming years, and that he may be slotted into the second unit more frequently.

Thompson’s future will be a hot topic for Warriors fans in the coming weeks. He has been integral to the franchise’s success throughout the past decade. The liklihood is that he remains in the Bay Area for the final phase of his career. However, nothing is guaranteeed in the NBA, especially during free agency.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire