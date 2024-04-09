Sixers could be locked into play-in tournament after matchup vs. Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have three games left in the 2023-24 regular season and there is still a lot to figure out down the stretch as the playoff and play-in races begin to really tighten up.

The Sixers will face the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday while they’re a game back of the Indiana Pacers for the No. 6 seed in the East. The 6 seed would lift them out of the play-in tournament and into a playoff spot.

There is a scenario on Tuesday that would lock the Sixers into a play-in spot. If the Sixers were to lose to the Pistons combined with wins by both the Pacers and the Orlando Magic, then Philadelphia would officially be locked into a play-in spot. The Magic face the Houston Rockets while the Pacers face the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

Philly is locked into a play-in game with the scenario posted below. #Sixers will play the struggling Pistons tonight at home while the Magic will face the Rockets and the Pacers take on the Raptors. https://t.co/ujdGjThn4N — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) April 9, 2024

One has to figure that the Sixers won’t lose to a struggling Pistons team at home. Philadelphia should have Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid for this matchup, and if that’s the case, then the Sixers should cruise to a win over the Pistons and move forward with their season.

Tip off time from the Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m. EDT.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire