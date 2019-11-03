Sixers come from 21 down to beat Trail Blazers on Furkan Korkmaz three (VIDEO)

Anfernee Simons was going to be the story.

On a team with Damian Lillard — as clutch a shooter as there is in the NBA — and C.J. McCollum, it was Simmons who drained a corner three with 2.2 seconds left to put Portland up 128-126, helping them hold off a late comeback from the Sixers.

But then it was Furkan Korkmaz time.

Korkmaz won the game for the Sixers, who remain undefeated despite not having Joel Embiid for this game due to suspension. The Blazers are now 3-3 on the young season.

Portland led by as many as 21 in this game before the Sixers came back. Al Horford had 25 and Tobias Harris 23 for Philly.

Lillard led Portland with 33 points. Rodney Hood pitched in 25 for Portland before going down with an apparent leg injury that took him out of the game.