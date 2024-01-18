Sixers coach Nick Nurse gives thoughts on Pacers acquiring Pascal Siakam

CAMDEN, N.J. — With it being trade season on the NBA calendar, now is the time for teams to begin figuring out what the plan is for the Feb. 8 trade deadline and looking to make a push towards the playoffs.

The Indiana Pacers pulled off a big deal on Wednesday when they acquired Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors. Siakam is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 52.2% from the floor to begin the season and is a 2-time All-Star.

Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse, obviously, has a ton of experience with Siakam from their days together in Toronto and he gave his thoughts on his move to the Pacers at practice.

“Listen, Pascal is obviously a really good player,” said Nurse. “Two-way player, versatile. I think what does he provide for them? I mean, he obviously gives them a little more size. They play a lot of guards and play—he’ll probably help them a little bit matchup-wise. He can defend multiple positions.”

The Pacers have a lot of talent led by Tyrese Haliburton who is quickly becoming one of the better point guards in the NBA. He’s averaging 23.6 points and 12.5 assists and with the addition of Siakam, Indiana is looking to push its way into the title conversation in the Eastern Conference.

“He can score buckets, man,” said Nurse. “He can get the ball in the basket when you need them. So, it’ll be interesting to see how he fits in. I don’t know with the pace they’re playing and the style they’re playing, he certainly can run, right? He certainly can run and play in the open floor so it should be interesting to see him do that again.”

The Sixers will get a look at Siakam in a Pacers uniform on Jan. 25 to begin a 5-game road trip.

